Farmer earns prestigious journalism fellowship

Farmer

WashU senior Kate Farmer has received the Joseph Rago Memorial Fellowship for Excellence in Journalism. In her new role, Farmer will write editorial features for The Wall Street Journal.

The fellowship is named in honor of Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial writer Joseph Rago, who was a rising star at The Wall Street Journal and a key member of its editorial board before he died at age 34 in 2017.

Farmer is set to graduate in May with degrees in philosophy and in data science from Arts & Sciences and is a member of the Beyond Boundaries program. She served as editor-in-chief of the Washington University Review of Philosophy and has had stories published in RealClearPolitics, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Washington Examiner.

“Writing for The Wall Street Journal has been my dream for years, and I’m grateful to the Rago family and to the Fund for American Studies for making it a reality,” Farmer said. “I hope to do justice to Joe Rago’s legacy and to continue on the tradition of thoughtful, incisive reporting that he left.”