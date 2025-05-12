THE RECORD

Brown School presents 2025 Awards of Distinction

By Neil Schoenherr
Recipients of the 2025 Awards of Distinction, pictured with Dean Dorian Traube (center), the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School, and Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (second from right), are, (from left) Shaina Goodman, Robert Sagastume, Shantha Ready Alonso, Emily McDonald, Tom and Jennifer Hillman, and Shawntelle L. Fisher. (Courtesy photo)

The Brown School marked its 100th anniversary with a special celebration during the annual Brown School Awards of Distinction and Centennial Gala, held April 24. The event honored seven individuals for their outstanding contributions to social work, public health and social policy.

Distinguished alumni awards were presented to Shantha Ready Alonso, MSW/MAPS ’09; Shawntelle L. Fisher, MSW/MDiv ’18; and Emily McDonald, MSW ’08.

Emerging leader awards went to Shaina Goodman, AB ’08, JD/MSW ’12, and Robert Sagastume, MSW/MSP ’19.

Tom Hillman, AB ’78, a member of the university’s Board of Trustees, and Jennifer Hillman, BFA ’79, were presented with the Dean’s Medal award.

Read more information, and watch videos featuring the recipients, on the Brown School website.

