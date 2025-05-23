A new era of biotech education

Biotech Explorers Pathway students outside of Bayer on a field trip. (Photo: Joe Jez)

Building undergraduate courses around biotechnology ventures integrates real-world science, business, career preparation and creative thinking for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) student preparation, according to a new career feature in the journal Nature Biotechnology, written by WashU authors.

Daniel A. Berkovich, Barrie Cascella, Joseph M. Jez, and Anne E. Robinson, of the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences, and Marta M. Wegorzewska, now at WashU Medicine, contributed their account of the Biotech Explorers Pathway, a first-year Ampersand Program in Arts & Sciences. Read more on the biology website.