THE RECORD

A new era of biotech education

Biotech Explorers Pathway students outside of Bayer on a field trip. (Photo: Joe Jez)

Building undergraduate courses around biotechnology ventures integrates real-world science, business, career preparation and creative thinking for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) student preparation, according to a new career feature in the journal Nature Biotechnology, written by WashU authors.

Daniel A. Berkovich, Barrie Cascella, Joseph M. Jez, and Anne E. Robinson, of the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences, and Marta M. Wegorzewska, now at WashU Medicine, contributed their account of the Biotech Explorers Pathway, a first-year Ampersand Program in Arts & Sciences. Read more on the biology website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

New FARM grants support research for healthier food, planet

Register for parking permits, Metro passes soon

Child tuition benefit webinar offered

Notables

Judaken installed as Gloria M. Goldstein Professor of Jewish History & Thought

Medical students celebrate teachers, mentors 

Brown School presents 2025 Awards of Distinction

Obituaries

Brad Warner, professor of pediatric surgery, 66

Julian Fleischman, associate professor emeritus, 91

William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Research Wire

A new era of biotech education

Halvorsen advises on spirituality study

Eating disorders a hidden crisis on college campuses

The View From Here

05.15.25

05.12.25

05.05.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20