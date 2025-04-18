Obituary: Brad Warner, professor of pediatric surgery, 66

Brad Warner, MD, a beloved pediatric surgeon and researcher who specialized in gastrointestinal surgery in children, died at his home Friday, April 4, 2025. Warner was the Jessie L. Ternberg, MD, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Pediatric Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and had been the director of the Division of Pediatric Surgery at WashU Medicine and the pediatric surgeon-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital from 2007 to 2023.

Warner

Warner was an exceptionally talented surgeon with special expertise in pediatric cancer surgery and surgical procedures for inflammatory bowel disease. Over a long and distinguished career, first in Cincinnati and later in St. Louis, he mentored countless students and residents, who credit Warner’s warmth and kindness to helping them advance their own careers.

“Dr. Warner was a phenomenal surgeon and a rigorous researcher, an exceptional educator and a dedicated mentor,” said John A. Olson Jr., MD, PhD, the William K. Bixby Endowed Professor and head of the Department of Surgery. “But most importantly, he was kind, generous and caring. If you had the pleasure of meeting him, you knew Brad’s infectious laugh, unwavering smile and unflappable nature.”

Warner grew up in St. Louis and knew he wanted to be a doctor even as a child, having been inspired by his mother’s stories from her work as a nurse. As a teenager, he volunteered in the emergency room of what was then Jewish Hospital, on the Washington University Medical Campus, where WashU Medicine surgeons allowed him into the operating room to observe procedures.

Warner earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, before moving on to a residency in surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and a fellowship in pediatric surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He remained in that city for 25 years, eventually becoming an attending surgeon in the Division of Pediatric Surgery, program director for the pediatric surgery residency and director of surgery research at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He also was professor of surgery and of pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

The opportunity to have a leadership role in pediatric surgery at WashU Medicine and St. Louis Children’s Hospital drew Warner back to St. Louis in 2007. He brought considerable energy to the department, recruiting new surgeons and building new surgical programs to address the needs of patients near and far. Throughout his career, he touched the lives of countless patients, families, students, residents and colleagues and made everyone feel seen and valued.

Warner’s own research was directly inspired by a patient he encountered early in his career: a 4-year-old with short bowel syndrome, a condition characterized by shortened intestines, which makes it difficult to absorb nutrients. Because the boy’s condition prevented him from digesting food normally, he carried a backpack with a battery-powered feeding pump that delivered nutrients into a vein. Warner was so moved by the child’s resilience and determination, he dedicated his own research to improving outcomes for short bowel syndrome, particularly examining how the intestine grows and recovers after portions of the organ have been surgically removed.

Warner also was deeply committed to training the next generation of pediatric surgeons. He developed a world-class pediatric surgery training program at WashU Medicine, which quickly became a top rotation and residency choice for medical students. A popular mentor, he was honored last year with a Distinguished Service Teaching Award, bestowed by WashU Medicine medical students in appreciation for faculty members’ dedication, patience and skill in training aspiring physicians.

Brad Warner is survived by his wife, fellow physician and research collaborator, Barbara Warner, MD, director of the Division of Newborn Medicine, the F. Sessions Cole, MD, Chair in Newborn Medicine in the Department of Pediatrics and professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine; their two daughters, Lauren and Emily; a grandchild; and extended family. A celebration of life event on the Medical Campus will be planned for a future date.

Read more on the Bopp Chapel website.

Originally published on the WashU Medicine website