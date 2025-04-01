THE RECORD

Immune booster reduces secondary infections in COVID-19 patients

Hotchkiss

A clinical trial led by Richard S. Hotchkiss, MD, a professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine, has found that treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with an immune-boosting protein reduces life-threatening secondary infections, a major cause of death in such patients. The protein is a cytokine, called interleukin-7 (IL-7), naturally produced by the body. The study highlights the potential for IL-7 treatment to improve outcomes among immunocompromised COVID-19 patients.  

Read more about the study, published Feb. 2 in JCI Insight, on the Department of Anesthesiology website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU moves training to Workday Learning

Nominate PhD students to serve on Doctoral Council

Learn about inspiring people at WashU

Notables

WashU named a Voter Friendly Campus

Chacko selected for Difficult Dialogues center board

He named Laura and William Jens Professor of Environmental Engineering

Obituaries

Julian Fleischman, associate professor emeritus, 91

William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Floyd Bloom, emeritus trustee, 88

Research Wire

Immune booster reduces secondary infections in COVID-19 patients

Grant supports PET scans to track inflammation in Parkinson’s disease 

Uncovering the electrochemistry of condensates

The View From Here

03.31.25

03.17.25

03.03.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20