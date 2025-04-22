Gibson leads global ranking of productive political scientists

With more articles published in the top political science journals than any other political scientist in the world, James L. Gibson, the Sidney W. Souers Professor of Government in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, leads a new ranking of active political scientists in North America and around the world. The “Global Ranking of Research Productivity of Political Science Departments” was published by the American Political Science Association.

Additionally, WashU’s Department of Political Science ranked No. 2 in North America in faculty research productivity over the last five years. This category measures the average number of scholarly articles published in top journals per department faculty member. The department also ranked No. 10 for recent research impact, based on the impact of the journal in which papers are published.

According to the article, the research is based on an extensive review of 115,427 articles and 12,696 books written by 5,586 faculty members in 178 departments in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Oceania and Africa.

Authors said the study “provides one of the first sets of objective rankings for departments both inside and outside of the United States to evaluate their research performance relative to others.”