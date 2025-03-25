THE RECORD

Wolford wins NCAA title in swimming

Wolford celebrates at the NCAA Division III championships. (Photo: Gary Feng/NCAA)

Fifth-year WashU student Kyle Wolford won the national title in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:44.15 March 22 in Greensboro, N.C. He is the 27th student-athlete to win an individual national title. WashU Athletes now has had 49 individual NCAA champions.

This is the second-straight 200-yard backstroke national title for the men’s swimming and diving program, as Alex McCormick won the title a season ago with Wolford coming in third.

Wolford is in a joint bachelor’s and master’s degree program in computer science at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Read more on the WashU Athletics website.

