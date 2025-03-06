THE RECORD

Thomas receives lifetime achievement award

By Brittney Wheeler
Thomas

Lawrence E. Thomas, a member of the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees and an Olin Business School alumnus, was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the St. Louis American Foundation during its 23rd Annual Salute to Excellence in Business Awards, held Feb. 20 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis.

Thomas was recognized as this year’s “Lifetime Achiever in Business.” After earning a bachelor’s in business administration in 1977, he worked at Edward Jones for more than 40 years before retiring in 2021. 

At WashU, he has served as co-chair of the Make Way initiative; a trustee; a leader of the national Black Alumni Council; past president of the Olin Alumni Association Executive Committee; past chair of the Alumni Board of Governors; and serves on Olin’s National Council. Thomas also has served on the boards of several other St. Louis organizations. He has garnered numerous awards from the university and beyond for his dedication to serving and leading others.

Read the St. Louis American article here.

