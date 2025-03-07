Ling named ‘Rising Star’ in environmental research

Fangqiong Ling, an assistant professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named among ACS Environmental Au’s 2024 “Rising Stars in Environmental Research.”

The journal named an international group of 18 early-career environmental researchers to its annual list of those working to improve the understanding of complex environmental issues and offering new technologies to solve or mitigate pollution.

Ling

Ling’s research group explores the principles behind the assembly of microbial communities in urban environments, combining fieldwork, experiments and computational methods to understand how microbes interact with urban environmental conditions. Her lab aims to inform engineering solutions that improve urban infrastructure, public health and sustainability.

In addition, Jessica Ray, who earned a bachelor’s in chemical engineering in 2009 and master’s and doctoral degrees in energy, environmental and chemical engineering from the school in 2015, also was named among the 18 “Rising Stars.”

Ray is the Robert and Irene Sylvester assistant professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Washington.

