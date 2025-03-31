Chacko selected for Difficult Dialogues center board

Chacko

Jacob Chacko, inaugural executive director of the Center for Diversity & Inclusion and interim director of the Spectrum office in the Division of Student Affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, has been chosen to serve on the Difficult Dialogues National Resource Center’s (DDNRC) board of directors. DDNRC works toward “transformative change among higher education institutions and its partners to address the persistent challenges to justice, equity and a healthy environment.” The organization will host its annual conference at WashU June 30-July 2.

Chacko helps lead the WashU “Dialogue Across Difference” program, an eight-week course that teaches undergraduate students how to explore difficult topics such as politics, religion, race and gender in a positive and productive way.

“Jacob’s continued leadership in promoting understanding through dialogue makes him an ideal member of this board,” said Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs.