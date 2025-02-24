THE RECORD

Deep learning to increase accessibility, ease of heart imaging

By Shawn Ballard
a scan of brain using the new imaging technique
SPECT images (right) and attenuation maps (left) obtained by traditional methods (top) and the new CTLESS method (bottom). (Images: Jha lab)

Coronary artery disease is a leading cause of death globally. A common tool to diagnose and monitor heart disease, myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) by single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), uses a radioactive tracer and special camera to provide detailed images of blood flow to the heart. It helps doctors detect coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular abnormalities. However, traditional SPECT imaging requires an additional CT scan to ensure accurate results, exposing patients to more radiation and increasing costs.

Now, a new deep-learning technique developed by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis — with collaborators from the Cleveland Clinic and the University of California, Santa Barbara — could transform the way heart health is monitored, making it safer and more accessible. The method, known as CTLESS, leverages deep learning to remove the CT requirement without compromising diagnostic accuracy. The project, led by Abhinav Jha, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering and of radiology at WashU Medicine Mallinckrodt institute of Radiology, was published online Nov. 25 in IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging.

The researchers’ next steps are to validate this method while also working to make the technology more available to rural community hospitals. Their cost-saving technique is particularly significant for cases where access to such scans may be limited, such as in rural or otherwise resource-limited communities, Jha said.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

West Campus hosts Ripple Glass collection site

Nominate staff for Distinguished Honor Awards

Travel webinar available to faculty, staff

Notables

Jez, Pakrasi named fellows of biochemistry society

Camp wins Brockett Essay Prize

Jun receives women in chemistry award

Obituaries

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Ardan Carlisle, first-year student in Arts & Sciences, 18

Research Wire

Deep learning to increase accessibility, ease of heart imaging

Collection of tiny antennas can amplify, control light

Study identifies brain cells key to understanding other people 

The View From Here

02.24.25

02.10.25

02.03.25

Washington People

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20