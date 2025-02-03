THE RECORD

Colditz receives award from Susan G. Komen

Colditz

Graham A. Colditz, MD, DrPH, the Niess-Gain Professor of Surgery and director of the Public Health Sciences Division in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the Brinker Award for Scientific Distinction in Population Science.

Given annually, the Brinker Awards are among the highest honors bestowed by Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit organization that funds breast cancer research, education, screening and treatment. Honorees are recognized for their contributions to basic science, clinical research and, for the first time in 2024, population science.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Travel webinar available to faculty, staff

Competition submissions sought

Reminder of key university policies

Notables

Colditz receives award from Susan G. Komen

Isabelle recognized by NASPA

Chen elected fellow of Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence

Obituaries

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Ardan Carlisle, first-year student in Arts & Sciences, 18

Research Wire

Clark to enhance safety of autonomous systems

‘Here and Next’ Seed Grants awarded

Improving breast cancer risk assessment for Black women

The View From Here

02.03.25

01.15.25

01.08.25

Washington People

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Janie Brennan

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20