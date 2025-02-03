Colditz receives award from Susan G. Komen

Colditz

Graham A. Colditz, MD, DrPH, the Niess-Gain Professor of Surgery and director of the Public Health Sciences Division in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the Brinker Award for Scientific Distinction in Population Science.

Given annually, the Brinker Awards are among the highest honors bestowed by Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit organization that funds breast cancer research, education, screening and treatment. Honorees are recognized for their contributions to basic science, clinical research and, for the first time in 2024, population science.

