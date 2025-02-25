Ahmad, Fraum named Loeb Teaching Fellows

The 2025-27 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at WashU Medicine have been named. They are (left) Fahd A. Ahmad, MD, an associate professor of pediatrics, and Tyler Fraum, MD, an associate professor of radiology. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

Fahd A. Ahmad, MD, an associate professor of pediatrics, and Tyler Fraum, MD, an associate professor of radiology, have been selected as the 2025-27 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at WashU Medicine.

The two-year fellowship provides recipients extra time to focus on implementing innovative ideas to enhance the education of medical students and residents. The program was established in 2004 with a gift from Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb to advance medical education.

With his fellowship, Ahmad will develop a longitudinal financial well-being curriculum for pediatric trainees. Fraum’s fellowship project aims to revamp the radiologic physics curriculum for resident trainees at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology.

