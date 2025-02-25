Ahmad, Fraum named Loeb Teaching Fellows

Fahd A. Ahmad, MD, an associate professor of pediatrics, and Tyler Fraum, MD, an associate professor of radiology, have been selected as the 2025-27 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at WashU Medicine.
The two-year fellowship provides recipients extra time to focus on implementing innovative ideas to enhance the education of medical students and residents. The program was established in 2004 with a gift from Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb to advance medical education.
With his fellowship, Ahmad will develop a longitudinal financial well-being curriculum for pediatric trainees. Fraum’s fellowship project aims to revamp the radiologic physics curriculum for resident trainees at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology.
