THE RECORD

Jez, Pakrasi named fellows of biochemistry society

By Talia Ogliore

The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB) named two Washington University in St. Louis biologists as 2025 fellows of the society.

Designation as a fellow recognizes commitment to the ASBMB through a history of exceptional and sustained service to the society as well as accomplishments in research, education, mentorship, diversity and inclusion, advocacy and service to the scientific community.

Jez (left) and Pakrasi

Joseph Jez is the Spencer T. Olin Professor in Biology in Arts & Sciences. His lab studies how environmental changes remodel biochemical pathways in plants at the molecular, cellular and organism levels with the aim of engineering these systems to address agricultural and environmental problems. Jez is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), a Howard Hughes Medical Institute professor and has received a Fulbright Senior Specialist Fellowship as well as the Arthur C. Neish Young Investigator Award. He has served on the ASBMB Public Affairs Advisory Committee and is an associate editor of the Journal of Biological Chemistry.

Himadri Pakrasi is a George William and Irene Koechig Freiberg Professor and a professor of biology in Arts & Sciences. His research uses systems and synthetic biology to explore bioenergy production in cyanobacteria. Pakrasi is a fellow of AAAS and the American Academy of Microbiology. He was also named an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow at Munich University and a Wiley Fellow by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Pakrasi also has served on the ASBMB Public Affairs Advisory Committee.

Read more on the ASBMB website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

West Campus hosts Ripple Glass collection site

Nominate staff for Distinguished Honor Awards

Travel webinar available to faculty, staff

Notables

Jez, Pakrasi named fellows of biochemistry society

Camp wins Brockett Essay Prize

Jun receives women in chemistry award

Obituaries

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Ardan Carlisle, first-year student in Arts & Sciences, 18

Research Wire

Collection of tiny antennas can amplify, control light

Study identifies brain cells key to understanding other people 

Project will study struggles facing those with disabilities

The View From Here

02.24.25

02.10.25

02.03.25

Washington People

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20