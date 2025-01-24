Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

McWilliams

Sean McWilliams, a 29-year employee of Washington University in St. Louis, died at his home Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. He was 55.

McWilliams served as a senior change manager for the Student Sunrise project, a once-in-a-generation plan to replace and update a variety of student information systems with Workday Student. In this role, he supported Arts & Sciences, Beyond Boundaries, the Center for Teaching and Learning and the project’s outreach to students.

McWilliams was born in York, Pa., and raised in Littleton, Mass. He first came to WashU as a university fellow, earning his doctorate in history in 2005 and teaching classes on Atlantic history.

His natural ability to support and advise others was evident in his various student-facing roles at WashU. He previously served as assistant dean and director for academic success in Arts & Sciences, receiving the Arts & Sciences Outstanding Staff Award for his work with students navigating academic and personal difficulties. Prior to that role, he was a four-year advisor in Arts & Sciences, directing academic success programs such as academic progress and academic integrity.

Colleagues knew him as someone who handled problems with a sense of calm and care, using his knowledge of Arts & Sciences and the overall university to guide students through their unique challenges.

“Sean was a colleague of great patience and understanding, and this was nowhere more evident than in his work with individual students, most particularly when they were experiencing difficulties,” said Dirk Killen, associate dean of Arts & Sciences. “He had a particular gift for working with young people who were falling short of their dreams and expectations and helping them to see where they needed to direct their efforts to overcome difficulties. Many parents have also benefited from his student-centered advising. His hard work and professional dedication helped to make our undergraduate advising program one of the strongest in the nation.”

McWilliams joined the Student Sunrise project in May 2021. Meghan Street, a WashU alumna, was a former advisee of McWilliams who eventually became a colleague on the Student Sunrise project.

“Sean had a gift for connection — a rare ability to make every conversation feel like a safe haven, no matter the topic or the day,” Street said. “I was fortunate that he wasn’t just my advisor; after graduating, he became a trusted colleague and friend. He guided me through challenges with humor and wisdom, from recovering after my first failed midterm to navigating tricky decisions as a co-worker. Sean’s warmth turned every interaction into a moment of growth and connection, and I’m forever grateful for the conversations, mentorship and camaraderie we shared during my most formative years.”

McWilliams is survived by his parents, David and Eileen (Gebauer) McWilliams, of The Woodlands, Texas; his children, Meredith and Ned, both of St. Louis; and his brother, Matthew (Christine) of Atlanta.

A universitywide celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. March 7 in Ridgley Hall, Holmes Lounge.