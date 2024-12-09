THE RECORD

McBride honored for rural health advocacy

By Myra Lopez
Tim McBride
McBride

Tim McBride, the Bernard Becker Professor at the WashU Brown School, has received the 2024 Rural Excellence in Advocacy Award from the Missouri Rural Health Association. The honor recognizes outstanding contributions to health care in rural Missouri.

“For over 30 years, I’ve been working on rural health issues with a commitment to bringing the best possible research to advance policy and practice, to improve the well-being of rural people,” McBride said. “Receiving this award from my colleagues in the Missouri Rural Health Association is a real honor.”

McBride is a nationally renowned health policy analyst and health economist whose expertise has shaped the national agenda on health insurance, rural health care, Medicare and Medicaid policy, and health-care access. His extensive research portfolio includes work on state and federal health reforms, diabetes policy and long-term entitlement reform.

Read more on the Brown School website.

