THE RECORD

Mack was a Marshall finalist

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
Headshot of student Dylan Mack
Mack

Dylan Mack, a student at the McKelvey School of Engineering, was a finalist for the prestigious Marshall Scholarship, which funds graduate studies in the United Kingdom. 

Mack, of Waterloo, Iowa, is set to earn his graduate degree in engineering data analytics and statistics in May. He earned his  bachelor’s degree in systems engineering in 2024. As an undergraduate, Mack was a Danforth Scholar and a Gephardt Institute Civic Scholar, where he used his technical skills to help the violence prevention program Cure Violence Global gain important insights about participants’ needs.  

After graduation, Mack plans to continue to address complicated public health issues through data science. 

“We face complex, pressing problems and we have the tools to make progress on them,” Mack wrote in his Marshall application. “Looking to the future, I believe the well-being of our communities can be transformed by the power of data-driven health policy. I hope to continue my education to further learn how to uncover the truth with data, inform better decisions and advocate for more equitable policy.”

