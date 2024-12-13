THE RECORD

Cabassa to deliver 2025 Aaron Rosen Lecture at SSWR conference

By Myra Lopez
Leopoldo J. Cabassa
Cabassa

Leopoldo J. Cabassa, a professor at the Brown School and co-director of the Center for Mental Health Services Research, has been selected to present the 2025 Aaron Rosen Lecture at the Society for Social Work and Research (SSWR) annual conference in mid-January in Seattle.

The Aaron Rosen Lecture is one of the highest honors in social work research. It recognizes scholars whose work has significantly contributed to integrating research and practice.

Established by SSWR in conjunction with the Brown School, the lecture honors Rosen’s lifetime achievements and offers an annual platform to advance the integration of research and practice in social work.

