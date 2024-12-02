THE RECORD

Brantmeier to serve on national Fulbright committee

Brantmeier
Brantmeier

The U.S. Department of State, along with the Institute of International Education, has invited Cindy Brantmeier, in Arts & Sciences at WashU, to serve on the national screening committee for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

Brantmeier, a professor of applied linguistics and global studies, will be a member of a committee that reviews applications by world region or discipline and nominates applications as semifinalists for further consideration by the host country and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Her three-year term will begin with this year’s competition.

Read more on the Global Studies website.

