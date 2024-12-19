Bagegni receives National Cancer Institute award

Bagegni

Nusayba Bagegni, MD, an associate professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded a 2024 Early Career Cancer Clinical Investigator Award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The award, given to 10 researchers nationally, recognizes outstanding clinical investigators at NCI-designated cancer centers who demonstrate a commitment to academic clinical research, including NCI-funded clinical trials.

A board-certified medical oncologist, Bagegni treats patients with breast cancer at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine.

