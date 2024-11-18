THE RECORD

Zhang, collaborators win distinguished paper award

By Shawn Ballard
an illustratio of ones and zeros shaped like a human in a jail cell
Generative AI tools, including large language models such as ChatGPT, have security measures to prevent the creation of harmful content, but even novice users can use jailbreak prompts to escape these guard rails. (Image: iStock)

Ning Zhang, an associate professor of computer science and engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, and Zhiyuan Yu, a doctoral student in Zhang’s lab, recently won a distinguished paper award from USENIX, a leader in computing systems research. Their paper, “Don’t Listen to Me: Understanding and Exploring Jailbreak Prompts of Large Language Models,” examines jailbreak prompts as one of the most effective methods to circumvent security restrictions on generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. They presented the work at the USENIX Security 2024 conference.

Recent advancements in generative AI have enabled ubiquitous access to large language models, opening countless avenues for potential misuse of this powerful technology and, in turn, prompting defensive measures from service providers. Users who want to get around these security restrictions turn to jailbreak prompts that can bypass boundaries programmed into the AI. Jailbreak prompts then allow nefarious users to elicit harmful content that would otherwise be prohibited.

In their award-winning work, Zhang and his team aim to gain a better understanding of the threat landscape of jailbreak prompts.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Recycle election yard signs on campus

New award funds use, creation of open educational resources

WashU community asked to complete transportation survey

Notables

Zhang, collaborators win distinguished paper award

WashU faculty, alumni lead effort to repair harms caused by systemic racism in St. Louis

University departments win CASE awards

Obituaries

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Research Wire

Communication within large-scale network system focus of new research model

Yoo receives grant from Hereditary Disease Foundation

Howard receives Changemakers in Family Planning grant

The View From Here

11.18.24

11.11.24

11.04.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20