Nine WashU faculty recognized among top St. Louis educators

Nine WashU faculty members have been selected as 2024 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award recipients.
They are:
- Dennis Barbour, a professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering
- Dennis Cosgrove, a professor of practice of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering
- Maria de la Cruz, a senior lecturer in chemistry and Organic Chemistry Lab director in Arts & Sciences
- Silas Johnson, a senior lecturer in mathematics in Arts & Sciences
- Tabea Alexa Linhard, director and a professor of global studies in Arts & Sciences
- Kelley Van Dyck Murphy, an assistant professor of architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts
- Michelle Purdy, an associate professor of education in Arts & Sciences
- Mitchell Sommers, a professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences
- Elanor F. Williams, an associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School
The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Awards program, now in its 35th year, is among the St. Louis region’s most recognized teacher recognition programs. WashU honorees are chosen annually by the deans of their schools and by the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning for their achievements and leadership in teaching.