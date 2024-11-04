Kamilov receives $20,000 from Google

Kamilov

Ulugbek Kamilov, an associate professor of electrical and systems engineering and of computer science and engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at WashU, plans to work on innovative algorithms for computing solutions to imaging inverse problems using generative artificial intelligence (AI) models with a $20,000 gift from Google.

Kamilov’s goal is to develop generative AI technology that can be used to restore images from blurry or noisy to clean, which is of interest to Google.

