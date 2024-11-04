THE RECORD

Kamilov receives $20,000 from Google

Headshot of Professor Ulugbek Kamilov, McKelvey School of Engineering
Kamilov

Ulugbek Kamilov, an associate professor of electrical and systems engineering and of computer science and engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at WashU, plans to work on innovative algorithms for computing solutions to imaging inverse problems using generative artificial intelligence (AI) models with a $20,000 gift from Google.

Kamilov’s goal is to develop generative AI technology that can be used to restore images from blurry or noisy to clean, which is of interest to Google.  

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Recycle election yard signs on campus

New award funds use, creation of open educational resources

WashU community asked to complete transportation survey

Notables

Wrighton named to Ingram’s top 50 leaders

Four from radiology named Distinguished Investigators

Thakor receives honorary degree from University of Gothenburg

Obituaries

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Research Wire

Kamilov receives $20,000 from Google

Jin receives NIH grant to study congenital hydrocephalus 

Zhao, Musiek receive NIH grant to study neurodegenerative diseases 

The View From Here

11.04.24

10.28.24

10.21.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20