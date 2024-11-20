Halvorsen awarded travel grant to Karolinska Institute in Stockholm

Halvorsen

Cal J. Halvorsen, an associate professor at the Brown School, has been awarded a visiting scholar grant to spend 10 weeks at the renowned Karolinska Institute in Stockholm in summer 2025.

Funded by the Swedish Research Council for Health, Working Life, and Welfare, this grant will support Halvorsen’s work with a multidisciplinary and international team of scholars at the Karolinska Institute, one of the world’s leading medical universities.

“This grant enables me to further strengthen my research partnerships with the Karolinska Institute’s epidemiology and occupational health scholars who are focused on older workers and precarious work arrangements while accessing their unparalleled national registry data,” he said.

Halvorsen also will train members of the Karolinska Institute’s Unit of Occupational Medicine on methods to broaden the reach of their research.