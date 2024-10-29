THE RECORD

Wu awarded energy technology award

By Beth Miller
headshot of Wu
Wu

Gang Wu, a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded the Energy Technology Division Research Award from the Electrochemical Society (ECS).

The award is given to one researcher annually to recognize outstanding and original contributions to the science and technology of energy technology-related research and to encourage excellence in electrochemical energy-related research and publication in the Journal of the Electrochemical Society. The award, to be presented in the spring, is the preeminent award in the electrochemical energy conversion and storage field.

An electrochemist, Wu is a leading scientist in exploring platinum group metal (PGM)-free and low-PGM catalysts for sustainable hydrogen technologies, such as fuel cells, water electrolysis, carbon dioxide conversion and clean electrosynthesis.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

