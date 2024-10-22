WashU news director joins science writers board

Shaffer

Leah Shaffer, a senior director for science news at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected to the board of the National Association of Science Writers (NASW).

New NASW board of directors members begin their terms Nov. 11, coinciding with the ScienceWriters2024 gathering in Raleigh, N.C.

NASW is a volunteer-led professional membership organization, now entering its 90th year, representing a community of journalists, authors, editors, producers, public information officers, students and people who write and produce material intended to inform the public about science, health, engineering and technology. Shaffer, who writes about engineering and brain science news in University Marketing & Communications, will serve a two-year term.