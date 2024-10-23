THE RECORD

Voting is underway in Missouri

No-excuse absentee voting for registered voters has begun in Missouri. 

Voters can visit the St. Louis County Board of Elections or the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners websites to find sample ballots, polling locations and additional information.

Voters registered in St. Louis County also may vote on Election Day, Nov. 5, at the Athletic Complex on the Danforth Campus. For the first time, the Medical Campus also will host a polling place, at the McDonnell Medical Sciences Building, 4565 McKinley Ave., for voters registered in the city. Polls are open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.

Nonpartisan election information can be found at vote411.org or ballotpedia.org for most U.S. elections. For additional information, contact washuvotes@wustl.edu or Otto Brown, Gephardt Institute civic engagement manager, at otto@wustl.edu.

