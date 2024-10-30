Thakor receives honorary degree from University of Gothenburg

Anjan Thakor, the John E. Simon Professor of Finance at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, received an honorary doctorate Oct. 25 from the University of Gothenburg’s School of Business, Economics and Law in Sweden.

Thakor

Over the past 15 years, Thakor has been involved in developing the research, teaching and international network of the University of Gothenburg’s School of Business, Economics and Law. He is a member of the school’s scientific advisory board for its Centre for Finance, where he serves as an adviser and quality assurer and provides accreditation support. He also has helped organize international banking conferences, taught and participated in doctoral courses at the school and has hosted doctoral students at WashU.

As an honorary doctor, he will work to further strengthen cooperation and research exchanges between the two institutions.

Read more on the University of Gothenberg website.