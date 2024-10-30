THE RECORD

Thakor receives honorary degree from University of Gothenburg

By Sara Savat

Anjan Thakor, the John E. Simon Professor of Finance at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, received an honorary doctorate Oct. 25 from the University of Gothenburg’s School of Business, Economics and Law in Sweden.

A picture of Anjan V. Thakor
Thakor

Over the past 15 years, Thakor has been involved in developing the research, teaching and international network of the University of Gothenburg’s School of Business, Economics and Law. He is a member of the school’s scientific advisory board for its Centre for Finance, where he serves as an adviser and quality assurer and provides accreditation support. He also has helped organize international banking conferences, taught and participated in doctoral courses at the school and has hosted doctoral students at WashU.

As an honorary doctor, he will work to further strengthen cooperation and research exchanges between the two institutions.

Read more on the University of Gothenberg website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU community asked to complete transportation survey

Gephardt Institute seeks Ethic of Service Award nominations

St. Louis Fellows Program accepting student applications

Notables

Thakor receives honorary degree from University of Gothenburg

Wu awarded energy technology award

Ahrens, Vale, Van Dyck Murphy named Exhibit Columbus research fellows

Obituaries

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Research Wire

Zhao, Musiek receive NIH grant to study neurodegenerative diseases 

Optimizing labor induction focus of WashU Medicine grant

Researchers to develop low-power, high-performance radar systems

The View From Here

10.28.24

10.21.24

10.14.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20