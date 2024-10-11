THE RECORD

East entrance to Central West End MetroLink station to temporarily close

The east entrance and walkway that connect the Central West End MetroLink station platform with Metro bus bays at the Central West End Transit Center will temporarily close starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. This closure was rescheduled from September due to inclement weather.

The temporary closure will allow for construction work related to the Secure Platform Plan to create a more secure transit environment. The east entrance and walkway will reopen on Monday, Oct. 21.

During the temporary closure, riders should use the MetroLink entrance on Euclid Avenue and Nash Way to travel between the MetroLink platform and the Metro bus area inside the parking garage. Riders should allow extra time during the detour.

Visit metrostlouis.org for more information.

