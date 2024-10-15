Bang wins University City literary award

Mary Jo Bang, a professor of English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will receive the 2024 Tradition of Literary Excellence Award from the University City Municipal Commission on Arts & Letters.

Bang (Photo: Carly Ann Faye)

Created in 2014, the award honors “the work of a living local author whose literary achievement has won national and international acclaim and, in so doing, has contributed to the distinction of the St. Louis area, upholding its tradition as a center of literary excellence.”

Bang is the author of nine books of poems, including “Elegy,” which received the National Book Critics Circle Award. Her most recent book, “A Film in Which I Play Everyone” (Graywolf Press 2023), was nominated for a Lambda Literary Award, a PEN Voelcker Award and the Heartland Booksellers Award.

The awards program will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at the University City High School library, 7401 Balson Ave. For more information, visit UCity Arts & Letters on Facebook.