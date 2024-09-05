Weingarth selected for United Way board

Lisa Weingarth, senior advisor for St. Louis initiatives at WashU, has been appointed to the board of the United Way of Greater St. Louis. She is serving a three-year term on the board of directors and a one-year term on the executive committee.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis serves nearly 3 million people and funds more than 160 agencies in Missouri and Illinois, focusing on five impact areas including basic needs; early childhood and youth success; jobs and financial mobility; health and wellness; and community stability and crisis response.

“I am honored to join the board of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, an organization with an incredible impact in the region we are proud to call home,” Weingarth said. “Like WashU, the organization helps unite people of different interests and backgrounds to strengthen health and human services in the communities it serves. I look forward to seeing the continued collaboration between the United Way and WashU as we strive to make the St. Louis region more vibrant and equitable for all.”

Last year, WashU employees contributed $468,550 to the United Way annual community campaign.