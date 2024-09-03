Obituary: Bill Smith, former associate vice chancellor, 80

Bill D. Smith, a longtime employee and former associate vice chancellor at Washington University in St. Louis, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. He was 80.

Smith

Smith worked at the university for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2006 as associate vice chancellor of computing and information systems. During this time, he was responsible for managing the implementation of systems including an admissions system, where he worked alongside his daughter, Kim Selle, who recently retired from the university.

A 1972 graduate of WashU, Smith was well-known at the university. His support of WashU extended to the women’s volleyball team, where his grandson Greg Selle serves as an assistant coach.

Smith is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue; a daughter, Kim (Kirk) Selle; a son, Dan (Kris) Smith; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will take place 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road in St. Louis. A memorial service will follow at noon at the chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine or to the American Cancer Society.

Read more about Smith in the family’s obituary online.