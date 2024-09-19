THE RECORD

Bolton, Mullen recognized for innovation in clinical investigation 

Photo of Mullen and Bolton
Mullen (left) and Bolton

Kelly L. Bolton, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Oncology, and Maggie Mullen, MD, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, both at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have received grants from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation for their respective patient-oriented cancer research. 

Bolton is one of four recipients nationally of a continuation grant, which the foundation awards to previously supported clinical investigators who are approaching the end of their original award and need more time to work on a promising avenue of research or a clinical trial. Each continuation grant totals $400,000 over two years. She will oversee a clinical trial to evaluate the first use of genetically targeted therapy for cancer prevention. 

Mullen is one of six grantees nationally to receive a clinical investigator award, aimed at increasing the number of physicians capable of translating scientific discoveries into new treatments for cancer patients. Each such award includes $600,000 over three years, as well as assistance with research costs such as equipment purchases. Damon Runyon also retires up to $100,000 of medical school debt owed by the awardee. Mullen is researching targeted therapies that work with chemotherapy to improve outcomes for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. 

Read more on the Siteman Cancer Center website

