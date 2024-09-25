THE RECORD

25 Washington University members selected for medical honor society

The Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society is a national organization with a mission to recognize and support leadership, high educational achievement and effective teaching as well as service to others. More than two dozen members of Washington University School of Medicine were selected for the 2024 class. (Photo: School of Medicine)

The Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) Honor Medical Society chapter at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has announced 25 inductees for its Class of 2024. The AOA is a national organization with a mission to recognize and support leadership, high educational achievement and effective teaching as well as service to others. The Washington University chapter has more than 450 physicians.

“WashU Medicine values inclusion, diversity, innovation and critical thinking — all of which are aligned with AOA’s core principles,” said Renée Shellhaas, MD, the David T. Blasingame Professor of Neurology and senior associate dean for faculty promotions and career development. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

