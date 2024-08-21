THE RECORD

Vedantham honored for innovation in interventional radiology

Suresh Vedantham
Vedantham

Suresh Vedantham, MD, a professor of radiology and of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been awarded the 2024 Leader in Innovation Award by the Society of Interventional Radiology Foundation. Vedantham was recognized for his advances in image-guided therapies for venous blood clots, known as venous thromboembolism (VTE), and their complications.

Vedantham’s work in refining new treatments and in leading clinical trials has influenced clinical guidelines for VTE and post-thrombotic syndrome, which can cause lifelong pain or disability in patients who have experienced VTE. 

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

