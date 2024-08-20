THE RECORD

Azama named to athletic directors board

By Brittney Wheeler
Azama (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Azama

Anthony J. Azama, the John M. Schael Director of Athletics and associate vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University of St. Louis, has been appointed an at-large member of the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators’ board of directors.

Azama supports student-athletes in the WashU athletic programs on the field and in the classroom. He is a member of many organizations, including the St. Louis Sports Commission, the National Association of College Directors of Athletics and the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association.

Read more on the WashU Athletics website.

