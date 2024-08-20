Azama named to athletic directors board

Azama

Anthony J. Azama, the John M. Schael Director of Athletics and associate vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University of St. Louis, has been appointed an at-large member of the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators’ board of directors.

Azama supports student-athletes in the WashU athletic programs on the field and in the classroom. He is a member of many organizations, including the St. Louis Sports Commission, the National Association of College Directors of Athletics and the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association.

