Obituary: Ella Johnson, senior in Arts & Sciences, 21

Senior Ella Elizabeth Johnson of Belmont, Mass., died Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, after a long and difficult struggle with mental health challenges. Johnson, 21, was studying psychological and brain sciences and Spanish in Arts & Sciences.

Johnson

Johnson is remembered by the WashU community as a gifted researcher, talented artist and caring classmate who showed her compassion for others in acts big and small, whether it be creating a handmade scrapbook to celebrate a friend’s birthday, helping fellow undergraduate researchers clean their data or giving a neighbor a last-minute ride to the airport. When roommate Isa Arzeno lost a childhood stuffed animal, Johnson surprised her with an ink drawing of the treasured object.

“Ella was the most selfless and generous person I have ever met,” Arzeno said. “When you talked to her, you could tell she was truly listening with real curiosity and without judgment.”

Johnson aspired to one day help young people with their own mental health issues. She was a valued member of the Lifespan Lab, a team that investigates how emotional processes change across the adult lifespan. She previously worked in the Emotion and Mental Health Lab and was awarded WashU’s competitive 2025 Summer Undergraduate Research Guided Experience. Her mentor, Alison Tuck, a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology in Arts & Sciences, said Johnson distinguished herself as a team player, quick learner and creative thinker who was studying the intersection of parental behavior and adolescent social media use.

“Her research ideas had the potential to push the field forward,” Tuck said. “But beyond the care she brought to the work, Ella was exceptionally warm and supportive of her peers. She always wanted to help.”

Johnson was proficient in Spanish, studying abroad at the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid in Spain and serving as a behavioral health intern at Centro de Salud San Antonio in Cusco, Peru.

She also was a leader in her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma. Sorority sister and close friend Zoe Ademuyiwa said Johnson was drawn to the chapter for its philanthropic work with Active Minds, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming mental health conversations in St. Louis and across the country.

“That mental health connection was very important to her,” Ademuyiwa said. “She was always sensitive to the the feelings of others. If you told her you were upset, she would be over within five minutes.”

Beyond her dual passions for science and art, Johnson was a fan of all genres of music, from George Harrison to Steely Dan to SZA, and would introduce friends to new artists via carefully curated playlists. She also possessed a great sense of fashion, deploying thrifted pieces to create effortlessly cool looks. And she loved cats, art museums and hiking.

“Ella did struggle; that was real. But she was also so much fun and could make us laugh,” Arzeno said. “Her smile was the best.”

Johnson is survived by her parents, Mark Johnson and Jane Clayson Johnson; siblings William Johnson, Kristina Cahill, Mark Johnson Jr. and Kathryn Gulisane; grandmother Jane S. Clayson and grandparents Karl and Kathy Clayson.

Washington University in St. Louis will host a celebration of life. Details are forthcoming.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cambridge, Mass. Visit the memorial website for further details.

The Johnson family requests that tribute gifts be made to the Ella Elizabeth Johnson Fund in support of mental health and well-being at WashU and that the community honors Johnson’s memory by doing something kind for someone else.

Students who would like mental health support or supportive counseling are encouraged to contact the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services or call 314-935-6695. TimelyCare physicians and counselors also are available to students 24/7. Learn more about TimelyCare and download the app. Faculty and staff may access the Employee Assistance Program.