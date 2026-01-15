Obituary: Donald ‘Don’ Clayton, former associate vice chancellor of Medical Public Affairs, 71

Donald “Don” E. Clayton, a 32-year employee and former associate vice chancellor of Medical Public Affairs at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, surrounded by his family after a respiratory illness. He was 71.

Clayton

Clayton joined Medical Public Affairs (now Marketing & Communications) in 1982 as a medical science writer before becoming an assistant public relations director, associate public relations director and director of medical communications. In 1990, he was promoted to associate vice chancellor and executive director of Medical Public Affairs, leading a staff responsible for medical news and feature writing, publications, photographic services, special projects and media relations.

In his roles, Clayton collaborated with leaders across the Medical Campus regarding the communications and marketing of major milestones that helped cement WashU Medicine’s reputation as a global leader in biomedical research, clinical care and education. In 1993, for example, WashU Medicine’s Faculty Practice Plan was established. It became the cornerstone of the medical school’s clinical practice, integrating patient care, research and education.

Six years later, in 1999, Clayton helped guide marketing and communications related to the creation of the Alvin J. Siteman Cancer Center, spurred by a $35 million pledge by donors Al and Ruth Siteman to unite the medical school’s cancer care and research. Clayton’s contributions helped establish Siteman as a destination for world-class cancer care.

A native of St. Louis, Clayton was beloved by his staff and respected by the deans, department chairs and other leaders he worked with over the years. He was known as a gentle but steady leader who encouraged ethics above all else and was legendary for the compassion he showed when staffers and colleagues suffered personal hardships such as the death or illness of loved ones.

In 2014, when he retired, Clayton received a lifetime achievement award from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Clayton is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vicki; children Ben (Katie) Clayton, Adam (Nicci) Clayton and Julie (Brad) Kukurza; his grandchildren Owen, Grace, Ella, Sienna, Easton, Summer, Jocelyn, Stephen and Aaron; siblings Pat (Ken) Nienkamp, Larry (Donna) Clayton, Ken (Lisa) Clayton, Rick (Rosalie) Clayton, Dave (Sue) Brandt, Mark (Kathy) Brandt, Karen Galen and Lisa (Bob) Clancy; mother-in-law Marilyn Clayton; lifelong friend Tony Schmitz; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Read more in the family obituary.