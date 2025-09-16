THE RECORD

McCoy sheds light on bacterium that causes acne 

William H. McCoy IV, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Dermatology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and his team have identified an important way that one type of acne-causing bacteria thrives on human skin.

Cutibacterium acnes requires a protein called RoxP to colonize the skin, and the researchers designed a test to detect this protein that clinicians can use as a tool to confirm whether a C. acnes infection is present. Such a test also could be useful for identifying whether C. acnes has infected joint prostheses and other medical devices, an emerging clinical problem. 

The study is published online in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. Read more on the Division of Dermatology webpage.  

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Advisory committee leads way on inclusive excellence, welcomes input

Flags lowered in memory of  Charlie Kirk

Bauer Leaders Academy opens grant applications, hosts breakfast

Notables

Johnson named director of Division of Urologic Surgery 

Advancement’s Martin selected for Focus St. Louis program

Guan named Earl E. and Myrtle E. Walker Professor of Engineering

Obituaries

Obituary: Stuart A. Kornfeld, professor emeritus of medicine, 88

William H. Webster, emeritus trustee, 101 

Gary Wihl, former dean in Arts & Sciences, 72

Research Wire

McCoy sheds light on bacterium that causes acne 

Loewenstein wins NSF digital infrastructure grant

Surprising new roles discovered for known cancer gene

The View From Here

09.03.25

08.27.25

07.16.25

Washington People

Precious Barry

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20