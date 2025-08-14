Yi’s research soars with Eagles Autism Foundation 

Jason Yi received a $400,000 pilot grant from the Eagles Autism Foundation to advance a new approach to treating autism spectrum disorder. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

Jason Yi, an assistant professor of neuroscience at WashU Medicine, is a fan of his newest grant in more than one way.

Yi has received a $400,000 pilot grant from the Eagles Autism Foundation to advance a new approach to treating autism spectrum disorder.

The nonprofit was established by Jeffrey Lurie, owner of the Super Bowl LIX-winning Philadelphia Eagles, and is dedicated to raising funds for autism research and care programs.

The Eagles also happen to be Yi’s favorite NFL team, and the Philadelphia native has many great memories of watching the Eagles with family and friends.

Read more on the Department of Neuroscience website.