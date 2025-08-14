THE RECORD

Yi’s research soars with Eagles Autism Foundation 

Jason Yi received a $400,000 pilot grant from the Eagles Autism Foundation to advance a new approach to treating autism spectrum disorder. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

Jason Yi, an assistant professor of neuroscience at WashU Medicine, is a fan of his newest grant in more than one way. 

Yi has received a $400,000 pilot grant from the Eagles Autism Foundation to advance a new approach to treating autism spectrum disorder. 

The nonprofit was established by Jeffrey Lurie, owner of the Super Bowl LIX-winning Philadelphia Eagles, and is dedicated to raising funds for autism research and care programs. 

The Eagles also happen to be Yi’s favorite NFL team, and the Philadelphia native has many great memories of watching the Eagles with family and friends. 

Read more on the Department of Neuroscience website

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor to visit WashU

MetroLink stations undergo construction

Big ideas, real impact: WashU research in action

Notables

Weiss featured in New York exhibitions, concert

WashU earns gold accreditation for sustainability

Jiao named ACS fellow

Obituaries

Gary Wihl, former dean in Arts & Sciences, 72

Sandra Geary, pianist in Arts & Sciences, 59

Arthur L. Prensky, professor emeritus of neurology, 94

Research Wire

Yi’s research soars with Eagles Autism Foundation 

Prozac treats rare form of epilepsy in WashU Medicine case study

Lenze named XPRIZE Healthspan semifinalist 

The View From Here

07.16.25

06.18.25

05.15.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20