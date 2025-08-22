Hanaway appointed attorney general; leaves WashU Board of Trustees

Hanaway

Catherine Hanaway, a member of the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees, has been appointed to serve as Missouri attorney general. As such, Hanaway will step down from the board immediately.

Gov. Mike Kehoe announced his appointment of Hanaway Aug. 19 to complete the term of Andrew Bailey, who is resigning to become co-deputy director of the FBI. Hanaway will be sworn in Sept. 8.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I’m immensely proud to congratulate Catherine Hanaway on her appointment as Missouri attorney general,” said Andrew Bursky, board chair. “Throughout her service on the board, she has embodied the charge of every member: to be informed, engaged and impactful in advancing the university’s mission. Catherine brought extraordinary expertise in government and legislative matters, particularly as the first chair of our External Engagement Committee, a role she embraced from her earliest days on the board. I have no doubt she will bring that same dedication and skill to serving the people of Missouri. I wish her all the best as she begins this exciting new chapter.”

Hanaway, an attorney, is a partner and former chair of the Husch Blackwell law firm. She served as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri from 2005-09 and, previously, as speaker of the Missouri House from 2003-05.

Hanaway will be the first woman to serve as Missouri attorney general. Hanaway told reporters she is humbled by the appointment and vowed “to protect Missourians from anyone who would do violence against them, who would rip them off in financial schemes, who would abuse them by providing terrible care and getting paid by Medicaid and anyone who would try to invade their constitutional rights.”