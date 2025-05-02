THE RECORD

Student Life wins best newspaper honor at Missouri College Media awards

Multimedia journalists Sanchali Pothuru and Mireya Coffman won a first-place award for their video about ChatGPT.

Student Life, WashU’s independent student newspaper, won 38 Missouri College Media Association awards — including Best Overall Newspaper. 

Winning first-place stories were written by student journalists Matt Eisner, Ian Heft, Riley Herron, Aliza Lubitz, Aliana Mediratta, Quinn Moore, Olivia Poolos, Lewis Rand, Joel Swirnoff, Lily Taylor and Zach Trabitz and covered topics such as campus protests, an athletic fields proposal, WashU dining options and financial aid.

Other first-place winners included designers Jaime Hebel and Sydney Tran; editorial cartoonists Dion Hines and Anaelda Ramos; editorial writer Mia Burkholder; multimedia journalists Mireya Coffman, Sanchali Pothuru, Jeremy Slaten and Alan Zhou; and photographers Isaac Seiler and Zhou. Student Life also took first place in the Division 1 Sweepstakes category.

The annual award ceremony took place April 12 at the Missouri College Media Association convention at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. 

