Seelinger gives keynote at international conference on sexual violence

By Neil Schoenherr
Kim Thuy Seelinger
Seelinger

Kim Thuy Seelinger, a research associate professor at the Brown School and visiting professor at the School of Law, both at Washington University in St. Louis, will give a keynote address at the international conference “Justice Denied: Fighting Widespread Impunity for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence” June 2 at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

The conference is sponsored by the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the Australian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria. 

The conference aims to foster interdisciplinary dialogue and critical reflection on the progress made in the fight against impunity for conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) in the Indo-Pacific region. The meeting will gather insights from global leaders, state officials, academics and CRSV survivors to identify critical action items for renewed collaboration at policy and practical levels.

Seelinger is an expert on sexual violence in armed conflict and forced displacement. She was on academic leave from fall 2023 until this past semester, serving as senior management at the International Criminal Court Office of the Prosecutor, where she  guided the office’s work on gender-based crimes and crimes affecting children. She will return to the Danforth Campus in August.

