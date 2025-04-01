Agarwal to receive aerospace industry award

Agarwal

Ramesh Agarwal, the William Palm Professor of Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, will receive the 2025 John J. Montgomery Award for Distinguished Innovation in Aerospace from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) in May 2025.

The Montgomery Award recognizes the outstanding contribution of an individual engineer in the international community who has researched, designed or developed new technologies or equipment for the aerospace industry, such as propulsion, aerospace structure and materials, and stability and control. Recipients are chosen for having significantly contributed to aeronautics and astronautics and to the larger engineering community. Awardees have demonstrated originality, forward thinking and a thirst for innovation and have helped to revolutionize the industry and open the door for greater progress in the field.

Agarwal will receive the Montgomery Award at the upcoming ASME conference May 5-7 in Houston.

