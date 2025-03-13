Obituary: William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Owens

William D. Owens, MD, a highly regarded professor emeritus of anesthesiology and former head of the Department of Anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died of cancer Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, while in hospice care at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo. He was 85.

“Dr. Owens shaped the field of anesthesiology through his clinical expertise, teaching and research in clinical outcomes,” said Michael S. Avidan, MBBCh, the Dr. Seymour and Rose T. Brown Professor of Anesthesiology and head of the Department of Anesthesiology at WashU Medicine. “He was a beloved mentor and educator.”

Born in Gerald, Mo., in 1939, Owens earned a medical degree from the University of Michigan in 1965. After serving with distinction in the U.S. Navy, he completed residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital and joined the faculty at Harvard Medical School.

Owens joined Washington University in 1973 and rose to full professor in 1981. He served as head of the Department of Anesthesiology and anesthesiologist-in-chief at Barnes Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital from 1982 to 1992. He retired from the university as a professor emeritus in 2004.

As department head, he is credited with expanding and strengthening clinical care and professional training, launching basic and clinical research programs and establishing the anesthesiology critical care and pain management programs at WashU Medicine.

A pioneer in clinical outcomes research and a champion of anesthesia education, his work continues to influence anesthesiology practices worldwide. He held national leadership roles with the American Society of Anesthesiology, the American Board of Anesthesiology, the Academy of Anesthesiology, the Foundation of Anesthesia Education and Research and the World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists.

Owens also authored “History of Anesthesiology and the Department of Anesthesiology, Washington University in Saint Louis School of Medicine and Barnes Hospital, 1912–1992,” chronicling the department’s rich history and its contributions to the field.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; his brother Robert; three children who are all graduates of WashU, Pamela (AB ’88), David (MD ’98) and Susan (MPT ’95); and seven grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the William D. Owens Anesthesiology Research Fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine.

