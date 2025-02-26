Nominations sought for student leaders

The Division of Student Affairs at WashU is accepting nominations for two student leadership awards.

Undergraduate students may apply for the Student Union Leadership Award, a $5,000 award for leaders who have made a positive impact in their organization and larger campus community through their service and teamwork. Applicants are asked to submit short essays outlining their background and contributions. The application deadline is March 19.

Members of the WashU community are invited to nominate students and student groups for the Excellence in Leadership Awards, which recognizes exemplary leadership, service and commitment to the university community. The application deadline is March 23.

For more information, visit the Campus Life Leadership and Training webpage.