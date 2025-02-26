THE RECORD

Nominations sought for student leaders

The Division of Student Affairs at WashU is accepting nominations for two student leadership awards. 

Undergraduate students may apply for the Student Union Leadership Award, a $5,000 award for leaders who have made a positive impact in their organization and larger campus community through their service and teamwork. Applicants are asked to submit short essays outlining their background and contributions. The application deadline is March 19.

Members of the WashU community are invited to nominate students and student groups for the Excellence in Leadership Awards, which recognizes exemplary leadership, service and commitment to the university community. The application deadline is March 23.

For more information, visit the Campus Life Leadership and Training webpage

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominations sought for student leaders

West Campus hosts Ripple Glass collection site

Nominate staff for Distinguished Honor Awards

Notables

Ahmad, Fraum named Loeb Teaching Fellows

WashU named Fulbright Top Producing Institution

Five named National Academy of Inventors senior members

Obituaries

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Ardan Carlisle, first-year student in Arts & Sciences, 18

Research Wire

‘IsolateGPT’ to make LLM-based agents more secure

Deep learning to increase accessibility, ease of heart imaging

Collection of tiny antennas can amplify, control light

The View From Here

02.24.25

02.10.25

02.03.25

Washington People

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20