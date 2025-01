The WashU Bear and employees cheered runners at the Greater St. Louis Marathon April 27. The next race will take place April 26. (Photo: Danny Reise/WashU)

WashU will once again partner with Greater St. Louis Marathon, a St. Louis tradition that features a marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay, 10K, 5K and 1-mile family fun run. The 2025 race will take place April 26 in downtown St. Louis.

WashU students, staff and faculty are invited to register at a discounted rate at gostlouis.org/washu.

This year’s event features fresh courses, historic sights, vibrant after-parties and, for the first time, the National Running Club Championships & Rally.