Applications sought for Neuroprep Scholars program

Recent graduates, and undergraduate students who are close to graduating, can apply to be part of a two-year post-baccalaureate neuroscience program at WashU, aimed at preparing people for graduate training in neuroscience.

The program is geared toward those who had limited research opportunities at the undergraduate level. Scholars will get two years of research experience with dedicated mentors, salary and benefits and the chance to present their research and to attend scientific conferences. Applications are due by March 3.

Learn more and apply on the WashU Neuroprep website.