THE RECORD

Five startups with WashU ties named to Arch Grants cohort

Arch Grants recently announced its 2024 cohort, awarding $1.7 million in equity-free grants to 20 groundbreaking startups. A quarter of them have current WashU ties.

All Arch Grants winners must demonstrate potential to drive economic impact and innovation in the St. Louis area. Among this year’s winners are five companies involving WashU people, with products ranging from medical devices to science games for kids.

“We are always proud to see WashU ventures having an incredible impact on the St. Louis entrepreneurial ecosystem and vibrant community we have here,” said II Luscri, assistant vice provost for innovation and entrepreneurship and managing director of the Skandalaris Center. 

Learn more about the 2024 cohort on the Skandalaris Center website.

