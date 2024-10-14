THE RECORD

Student Health Center recognized for providing inclusive care

The Human Rights Campaign’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) has recognized Student Health Center – Danforth Campus and the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CCPS) for their ongoing commitment to providing inclusive and gender-affirming care to all students at Washington University in St. Louis.

The HEI is the national LGBTQ+ benchmarking tool that biennially evaluates health-care facilities’ policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees. 

“We are honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our efforts,” said Cheri LeBlanc, MD, executive director of the Student Health Center – Danforth Campus. “Our goal is to provide high-quality compassionate care that honors the diversity of our student body. This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where every student can safely access the health care they need.”

Tom Brounk, MD, CCPS director, added that CCPS will continue efforts to better serve LGBTQ+ students.

“Working on personal growth and change can be a vulnerable experience for anyone.” Brounk said. “We want CCPS to be a place where students can come and talk freely, trusting that they can be fully themselves. We appreciate the recognition and understand that there is always more work to be done.”

